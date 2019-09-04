Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 2 (1st game)
Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 0 (2nd game)
N.Y. Yankees 10 Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 5
Minnesota 6 Boston 5
Kansas City 6 Detroit 5
Oakland 7 L.A. Angels 5
National League
Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 2
Miami 5 Pittsburgh 4 (10 innings)
Washington 11 N.Y. Mets 10
St. Louis 1 San Francisco 0
Arizona 2 San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 3
Interleague
Atlanta 7 Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4 Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 6 Seattle 1
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Texas (Lynn 14-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-11) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 11-7) at Boston (Rodriguez 16-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Jackson 3-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.
National League
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Washington (Sanchez 8-6), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-4) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 8-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 8-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 10:10 p.m.
