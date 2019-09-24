Monday's Games

NFL

Chicago 31 Washington 15

---

NHL Pre-season

Toronto 3 Montreal 0

N.Y. Islanders 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Boston 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)

Vancouver 6 Ottawa 4

Los Angeles 3 Anaheim 0

---

MLB

American League

11 Baltimore 10 (15 innings)

Tampa Bay 7 Boston 4

National League

Washington 7 Philadelphia 2

Miami 8 N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 9 Arizona 7

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Pre-season

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-15), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Kay 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 18-6) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 18-5) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Arizona (Leake 12-11), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Melville 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

---

