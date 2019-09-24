Monday's Games
NFL
Chicago 31 Washington 15
---
NHL Pre-season
Toronto 3 Montreal 0
N.Y. Islanders 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Boston 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)
Vancouver 6 Ottawa 4
Los Angeles 3 Anaheim 0
---
MLB
American League
11 Baltimore 10 (15 innings)
Tampa Bay 7 Boston 4
National League
Washington 7 Philadelphia 2
Miami 8 N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 9 Arizona 7
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Pre-season
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-15), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Kay 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 18-6) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 18-5) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Arizona (Leake 12-11), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Melville 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
---
