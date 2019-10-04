Thursday's Games
NHL
Carolina 4 Montreal 3 (SO)
Buffalo 3 Pittsburgh 1
Tampa Bay 5 Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 6 Winnipeg 4
Nashville 5 Minnesota 2
Boston 2 Dallas 1
Colorado 5 Calgary 3
Anaheim 2 Arizona 1
---
MLB Post-season
National League Division Series
St. Louis 7 Atlanta 6
(Cardinals lead best-of-five series 1-0)
L.A. Dodgers 6 Washington 0
(Dodgers lead best-of-five series 1-0)
---
NFL
Seattle 30 L.A. Rams 29
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Edmonton at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
---
NHL
Chicago vs. Philadelphia at Prague, CZE, 2 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLB Post-season
American League Division Series
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:05 p.m.
(first game of series)
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
(first game of series)
National League Division Series
St. Louis at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m.
(Cardinals lead best-of-five series 1-0)
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:37 p.m.
()
---
