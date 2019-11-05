Monday's Games

NFL

Dallas 37 N.Y. Giants 18

---

NHL

Boston 6 Pittsburgh 4

Ottawa 6 N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 6 Detroit 1

Arizona 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Washington 115 Detroit 99

Brooklyn 135 New Orleans 125

Houston 107 Memphis 100

Milwaukee 134 Minnesota 106

Phoenix 114 Philadelphia 109

Golden State 127 Portland 118

---

Tuesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

---

NBA

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

---

