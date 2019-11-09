Friday's Games
NHL
Tampa Bay 3 Buffalo 2
Detroit 4 Boston 2
Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 1
Edmonton 4 New Jersey 0
---
AHL
Charlotte 2 Springfield 1
Grand Rapids 4 Toronto 1
Laval 2 Cleveland 1
Syracuse 4 Belleville 3 (OT)
WB/Scranton 2 Utica 1
Binghamton 4 Rochester 3 (SO)
Hartford 2 Hershey 1
Manitoba 4 Rockford 0
Milwaukee 3 San Antonio 1
Tucson 3 Stockton 2 (SO)
San Diego 5 Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
Cleveland 113 Washington 100
Indiana 112 Detroit 106
Orlando 118 Memphis 86
Sacramento 121 Atlanta 109
Minnesota 125 Golden State 119 (OT)
Toronto 122 New Orleans 104
New York 106 Dallas 102
Denver 100 Philadelphia 97
Utah 103 Milwaukee 100
Brooklyn 119 Portland 115
L.A. Lakers 95 Miami 80
---
Saturday's games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay at Stockholm, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Boston at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
---
