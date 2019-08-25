Saturday's Games
CFL
Saskatchewan 40 Ottawa 18
Hamilton 13 B.C 10
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Seattle 5
Baltimore 7 Tampa Bay 1
Houston 5 L.A. Angels 2
Texas 4 Chicago White Sox 0
Cleveland 4 Kansas City 2
Minnesota 8 Detroit 5
National League
Washington 7 Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 4 Arizona 0
Philadelphia 9 Miami 3
Pittsburgh 14 Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 6 Colorado 0
Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 5
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 2 N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 5 San Diego 4
San Francisco 10 Oakland 5
---
MLS
New York City FC 2 New York 1
New England 2 Chicago 1
Philadelphia 3 D.C. United 1
Toronto FC 2 Montreal 1
Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado 1
San Jose 3 Vancouver 1
---
Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
At Moncton, N.B.
Montreal vs. Toronto, 12 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund ) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 8-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-6) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Burke 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 7-11), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-10), 4:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Keuchel 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-7), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-10) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-6), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
Interleague
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 7:05 p.m.
---
MLS
Columbus at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
---
