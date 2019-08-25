Saturday's Games

CFL

Saskatchewan 40 Ottawa 18

Hamilton 13 B.C 10

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Seattle 5

Baltimore 7 Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5 L.A. Angels 2

Texas 4 Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland 4 Kansas City 2

Minnesota 8 Detroit 5

National League

Washington 7 Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 4 Arizona 0

Philadelphia 9 Miami 3

Pittsburgh 14 Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 6 Colorado 0

Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 5

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 2 N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 5 San Diego 4

San Francisco 10 Oakland 5

---

MLS

New York City FC 2 New York 1

New England 2 Chicago 1

Philadelphia 3 D.C. United 1

Toronto FC 2 Montreal 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado 1

San Jose 3 Vancouver 1

---

Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

At Moncton, N.B.

Montreal vs. Toronto, 12 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund ) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-6) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Burke 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 7-11), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-10), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Keuchel 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-10) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-6), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 7:05 p.m.

---

MLS

Columbus at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

---

