Saturday's Games

CFL

Montreal 21 Calgary 17

Saskatchewan 21 Winnipeg 6

B.C. 55 Toronto 8

---

NHL

Montreal 6 Toronto 5 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Ottawa 1

Calgary 3 Vancouver 0

Edmonton 6 Los Angeles 5

Florida 4 Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 7 Columbus 2

Buffalo 7 New Jersey 2

Carolina 3 Washington 2 (SO)

St. Louis 3 Dallas 2

Detroit 5 Nashville 3

Colorado 4 Minnesota 2

Boston 1 Arizona 0

Anaheim 3 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Cleveland 4 Laval 1

Toronto 4 Belleville 1

Manitoba 5 Texas 3

Hartford 5 Charlotte 3

WB/Scranton 4 Hershey 3

Springfield 5 Bridgeport 1

Providence 3 Lehigh Valley 0

Utica 4 Binghamton 3

Grand Rapids 8 Chicago 5

Stockton 4 Colorado 2

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)

---

MLB

American League Division Series

N.Y. Yankees 8 Minnesota 2

(Yankees lead series 2-0)

Houston 3 Tampa Bay 1

(Astros lead series 2-0)

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

National League Division Series

Atlanta at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

Los Angeles at Washington, 7:45 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NHL

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

---

AHL

Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

---

MLS

New England at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

