Sunday's Games
CFL
At Moncton N.B.
Montreal 28 Toronto 22
MLB
American League
Seattle 3 Toronto 1
Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 9 Cleveland 8 (10 innings)
Minnesota 7 Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 0
Houston 11 L.A. Angels 2
National League
St. Louis 11 Colorado 4
Miami 3 Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 8
Arizona 5 Milwaukee 2
Washington 7 Chicago Cubs 5 (11 innings)
Interleague
San Diego 3 Boston 1
San Francisco 5 Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 5 L.A. Dodgers 1
MLS
Columbus 3 Cincinnati 1
FC Dallas 5 Houston 1
LA Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 3
Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Oakland (Bailey 11-8) at Kansas City (Keller 7-13), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-8) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Teheran 8-8) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9) at Milwaukee (González 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 9-6) at Miami (Smith 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 5-3) at San Francisco (Beede 3-7), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
