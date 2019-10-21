Monday's Games

NHL

Columbus 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

Philadelphia 6 Vegas 2

St. Louis 3 Colorado 1

Dallas 2 Ottawa 1

---

NFL

New England 33 N.Y. Jets 0

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

World Series

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

(first game of series)

---

NHL

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

---

AHL

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

---

NBA

New Orleans at Toronto, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

