Monday's Games

MLB Post-season

National League Championship Series

Washington 8 St. Louis 1

(Washington leads series 3-0)

---

NFL

Green Bay 23 Detroit 22

---

NHL

Minnesota 2 Ottawa 0

N.Y. Islanders 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Boston 4 Anaheim 2

Florida 6 New Jersey 4

Buffalo 4 Dallas 0

Colorado 6 Washington 3

Chicago 3 Edmonton 1

---

AHL

Laval 3 Rockford 1

---

NBA Pre-season

Miami 120 Atlanta 87

Charlotte 120 Memphis 99

Dallas 107 Oklahoma City 70

Sacramento 128 Utah 115

Denver 107 Phoenix 102

L.A. Lakers 104 Golden State 98

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

Houston (Cole 20-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1), 4:08 p.m. (FS1)

(Series tied 1-1)

St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 8:05 p.m. (TBS)

(Washington leads series x-x)

---

NHL

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

---

NBA Pre-season

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

---

