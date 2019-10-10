Wednesday's Games

MLB Post-season

National League Division Series

St. Louis 13 Atlanta 1

(Cardinals win series 3-2)

Washington 7 L.A. Dodgers 3 (10 innings)

(Nationals win series 3-2)

---

NHL

Buffalo 5 Montreal 4 (OT)

Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 0

Vancouver 8 Los Angeles 2

---

NBA Pre-season

Detroit 124 Dallas 117

Washington 137 Guangzhou Long-Lions 98

Miami 108 Charlotte 94

Orlando 97 Atlanta 88

New Orleans 127 Chicago 125

Milwaukee 133 Utah 99

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:07 p.m.

(Best-of-five series tied 2-2)

---

NHL

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

---

NFL

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.

---

NBA Pre-season

Toronto vs. Houston at Tokyo, 6 a.m.

Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers at Shanghai, 7:30 a.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you