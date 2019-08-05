HALIFAX - Winnipeg's Valour FC remain winless in the Canadian Premier League's fall season after falling 1-0 to the Wanderers in Halifax on Monday.
Wanderers defender Matthew Arnone put away the game's lone goal in the 58th minute, redirecting a bouncing ball past Valour goalkeeper Mathias Janssens on a corner kick.
Janssens made four saves in the contest, while 'keeper Christian Oxner stopped two shots to register a clean sheet for Halifax (2-5-0)
Winnipeg was forced to play injury time down a man after defender Jordan Murrell was sent off with a red card.
The fall season has been difficult for Valour (0-2-3), who haven't won a game since beating Edmonton FC 1-0 on June 2.
The Wanderers will be back in action on Saturday when they host league-leaders Cavalry FC. Valour will visit York9 the same day.
