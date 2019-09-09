Sunday's Games
NFL
Baltimore 59 Miami 10
Kansas City 40 Jacksonville 26
Minnesota 28 Atlanta 12
Tennessee 43 Cleveland 13
Buffalo 17 N.Y. Jets 16
L.A. Rams 30 Carolina 27
Philadelphia 32 Washington 27
L.A. Chargers 30 Indianapolis 24 (OT)
Seattle 21 Cincinnati 20
Dallas 35 N.Y. Giants 17
San Francisco 31 Tampa Bay 17
Arizona 27 Detroit 27 (OT)
New England 33 Pittsburgh 3
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 3
Texas 10 Baltimore 4
Houston 21 Seattle 1
Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 5 L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 3 Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 10 Boston 5
National League
Cincinnati 4 Arizona 3
St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 0
Washington 9 Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 8 Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 10 N.Y. Mets 7
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 0
San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (10 innings)
Interleague
Miami 9 Kansas City 0
---
