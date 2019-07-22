Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Detroit 4 Toronto 3 (10 innings)

Baltimore 5 Boston 0

Cleveland 5 Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 4 Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 5 Texas 3

Minnesota 7 Oakland 6

L.A. Angels 9 Seattle 3

National League

St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1 (11 innings)

San Diego 5 Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 2 (12 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 9 Miami 0

Milwaukee 7 Arizona 4

Atlanta 7 Washington 1

Interleague

Colorado 8 N.Y. Yankees 4

---

MLS

Atlanta 2 D.C. United 0

New England 2 Cincinnati 0

New York 1 Orlando City 0

Portland 2 Seattle 1

---

