Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Detroit 4 Toronto 3 (10 innings)
Baltimore 5 Boston 0
Cleveland 5 Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 4 Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 5 Texas 3
Minnesota 7 Oakland 6
L.A. Angels 9 Seattle 3
National League
St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1 (11 innings)
San Diego 5 Chicago Cubs 1
San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 2 (12 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 9 Miami 0
Milwaukee 7 Arizona 4
Atlanta 7 Washington 1
Interleague
Colorado 8 N.Y. Yankees 4
---
MLS
Atlanta 2 D.C. United 0
New England 2 Cincinnati 0
New York 1 Orlando City 0
Portland 2 Seattle 1
---
