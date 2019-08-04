Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Baltimore 6 Toronto 5
Cleveland 6 L.A. Angels 2
Houston 3 Seattle 1
Minnesota 3 Kansas City 0
Texas 9 Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 7 Boston 4
National League
Cincinnati 6 Atlanta 4 (10 innings)
N.Y. Mets 13 Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 7 Milwaukee 2
Colorado 6 San Francisco 2
Arizona 7 Washington 5
L.A. Dodgers 11 San Diego 10
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 10 Philadelphia 5
Tampa Bay 7 Miami 2
Oakland 4 St. Louis 2
