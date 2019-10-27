Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB Post-Season

World Series

Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

---

NFL

Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, 1 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

---

NHL

Florida at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

---

AHL

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 5:05 p.m.

---

NBA

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

---

