Sunday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Minnesota 4 Montreal 3

Chicago 5 Washington 3

Winnipeg 1 Edmonton 0 (SO)

Calgary 2 Anaheim 1

AHL

Toronto 6 Cleveland 5 (SO)

Chicago 3 Milwaukee 2 (SO)

NFL

San Francisco 9 Washington 0

Green Bay 42 Oakland 24

Buffalo 31 Miami 21

Arizona 27 N.Y. Giants 21

L.A. Rams 37 Atlanta 10

Indianapolis 30 Houston 23

Minnesota 42 Detroit 30

Jacksonville 27 Cincinnati 17

Tennessee 23 L.A. Chargers 20

Baltimore 30 Seattle 16

New Orleans 36 Chicago 25

Dallas 37 Philadelphia 10

Major League Soccer playoffs

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 4 New York Red Bulls 3

Western Conference

LA Galaxy 2 Minnesota 1

