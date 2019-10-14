Sunday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Houston 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (11 innings)
---
NHL
Pittsburgh 7 Winnipeg 2
Vegas 5 Los Angeles 2
San Jose 3 Calgary 1
---
AHL
Rochester 3 Hartford 2 (SO)
Springfield 5 Providence 2
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3
Hershey 5 W-B/Scranton 1
---
NFL
Carolina 37 Tampa Bay 26
New Orleans 13 Jacksonville 6
Houston 31 Kansas City 24
Minnesota 38 Philadelphia 20
Washington 17 Miami 16
Baltimore 23 Cincinnati 17
Seattle 32 Cleveland 28
Arizona 34 Atlanta 33
San Francisco 20 L.A. Rams 7
Denver 16 Tennessee 0
N.Y. Jets 24 Dallas 22
Pittsburgh 24 L.A. Chargers 17
---
NBA Pre-season
Boston 118 Cleveland 72
L.A. Clippers 118 Melbourne United 100
New Orleans 123 San Antonio 114
Chicago 105 Toronto 91
Milwaukee 115 Washington 108
Philadelphia 126 Orlando 94
Minnesota 131 Maccabi Haifa 101
---
