Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-6), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Toronto (Font 3-2), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 8-5) at Texas (Lynn 14-8), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 12-4) at Oakland (Anderson 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
National League
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 1:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Washington (Fedde 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-7) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 2:15 p.m.
---
MLS
Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
---
