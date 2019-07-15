Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3

Detroit 12 Kansas City 8

Houston 12 Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 3

Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox 2

National League

Philadelphia 4 Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 2

San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 5 Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 10 Cincinnati 9

Atlanta 4 San Diego 1

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 7 Boston 4 (12 innings)

---

MLS

Seattle 2 Atlanta 1

N.Y. Red Bulls 2 New York City 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you