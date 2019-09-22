Sunday's Games

NFL

Minnesota 34 Oakland 14

Green Bay 27 Denver 16

New England 30 N.Y. Jets 14

Indianapolis 27 Atlanta 24

Dallas 31 Miami 6

Detroit 27 Philadelphia 24

Kansas City 33 Baltimore 28

Buffalo 21 Cincinnati 17

Carolina 38 Arizona 20

San Francisco 24 Pittsburgh 20

N.Y. Giants 32 Tampa Bay 31

New Orleans 33 Seattle 27

Houston 27 L.A. Chargers 20

L.A. Rams 20 Cleveland 13

---

NHL Pre-season

St. Louis 5 Columbus 3

Detroit 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

Colorado 3 Minnesota 2 (SO)

Winnipeg 4 Calgary 1

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 2 Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 3

Detroit 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7 Tampa Bay 4

Houston 13 L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota 12 Kansas City 8

Texas 8 Oakland 3

National League

N.Y. Mets 6 Cincinnati 3

Miami 5 Washington 3

San Francisco 4 Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 4

San Diego 6 Arizona 4 (10 innings)

Interleague

Cleveland 10 Philadelphia 1

---

MLS

Minnesota 0 Portland 0 tie

New York City FC 1 FC Dallas 1

New York 2 Philadelphia 0

D.C. United 2 Seattle 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

