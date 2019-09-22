Sunday's Games
NFL
Minnesota 34 Oakland 14
Green Bay 27 Denver 16
New England 30 N.Y. Jets 14
Indianapolis 27 Atlanta 24
Dallas 31 Miami 6
Detroit 27 Philadelphia 24
Kansas City 33 Baltimore 28
Buffalo 21 Cincinnati 17
Carolina 38 Arizona 20
San Francisco 24 Pittsburgh 20
N.Y. Giants 32 Tampa Bay 31
New Orleans 33 Seattle 27
Houston 27 L.A. Chargers 20
L.A. Rams 20 Cleveland 13
---
NHL Pre-season
St. Louis 5 Columbus 3
Detroit 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
Colorado 3 Minnesota 2 (SO)
Winnipeg 4 Calgary 1
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 2 Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 3
Detroit 6 Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7 Tampa Bay 4
Houston 13 L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota 12 Kansas City 8
Texas 8 Oakland 3
National League
N.Y. Mets 6 Cincinnati 3
Miami 5 Washington 3
San Francisco 4 Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 4
San Diego 6 Arizona 4 (10 innings)
Interleague
Cleveland 10 Philadelphia 1
---
MLS
Minnesota 0 Portland 0 tie
New York City FC 1 FC Dallas 1
New York 2 Philadelphia 0
D.C. United 2 Seattle 0
---
