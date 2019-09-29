Sunday's Games
NFL
L.A. Chargers 30 Miami 10
N.Y. Giants 24 Washington 3
Tennessee 24 Atlanta 10
Carolina 16 Houston 10
Cleveland 40 Baltimore 25
Oakland 31 Indianapolis 24
New England 16 Buffalo 10
Kansas City 34 Detroit 30
Seattle 27 Arizona 10
Chicago 16 Minnesota 6
Jacksonville 26 Denver 24
Tampa Bay 55 L.A. Rams 40
New Orleans 12 Dallas 10
---
NHL Pre-season
Chicago 3 Eisbaren 1
Washington 4 Carolina 3
Winnipeg 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
St. Louis at Columbus (cancelled)
Vegas 5 San Jose 1
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3
Texas 6 N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 5 Minnesota 4
Seattle 3 Oakland 1
Toronto 8 Tampa Bay 3
Boston 5 Baltimore 4
Houston 8 L.A. Angels 5
National League
St. Louis 9 Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 1
Miami 4 Philadelphia 3
Arizona 1 San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 6 (11 innings)
Colorado 4 Milwaukee 3 (13 innings)
Interleague
Washington 8 Cleveland 2
---
MLS
Toronto FC 2 Chicago 2
Orlando City 1 Cincinnati 1
Columbus 2 Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 1 Montreal 1
New England 2 New York City FC 0
D.C. United 0 New York 0
Colorado 3 FC Dallas 0
Vancouver 4 LA Galaxy 3
Los Angeles FC 1 Minnesota 1
Real Salt Lake 2 Houston 1
Seattle 1 San Jose 0
Portland 2 Sporting Kansas City 2
---
