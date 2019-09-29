Sunday's Games

NFL

L.A. Chargers 30 Miami 10

N.Y. Giants 24 Washington 3

Tennessee 24 Atlanta 10

Carolina 16 Houston 10

Cleveland 40 Baltimore 25

Oakland 31 Indianapolis 24

New England 16 Buffalo 10

Kansas City 34 Detroit 30

Seattle 27 Arizona 10

Chicago 16 Minnesota 6

Jacksonville 26 Denver 24

Tampa Bay 55 L.A. Rams 40

New Orleans 12 Dallas 10

---

NHL Pre-season

Chicago 3 Eisbaren 1

Washington 4 Carolina 3

Winnipeg 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)

St. Louis at Columbus (cancelled)

Vegas 5 San Jose 1

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3

Texas 6 N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 5 Minnesota 4

Seattle 3 Oakland 1

Toronto 8 Tampa Bay 3

Boston 5 Baltimore 4

Houston 8 L.A. Angels 5

National League

St. Louis 9 Chicago Cubs 0

Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 1

Miami 4 Philadelphia 3

Arizona 1 San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 6 (11 innings)

Colorado 4 Milwaukee 3 (13 innings)

Interleague

Washington 8 Cleveland 2

---

MLS

Toronto FC 2 Chicago 2

Orlando City 1 Cincinnati 1

Columbus 2 Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 1 Montreal 1

New England 2 New York City FC 0

D.C. United 0 New York 0

Colorado 3 FC Dallas 0

Vancouver 4 LA Galaxy 3

Los Angeles FC 1 Minnesota 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Houston 1

Seattle 1 San Jose 0

Portland 2 Sporting Kansas City 2

---

