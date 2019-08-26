Sunday's Games

CFL

At Moncton N.B.

Montreal 28 Toronto 22

---

MLB

American League

Seattle 3 Toronto 1

Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 9 Cleveland 8 (10 innings)

Minnesota 7 Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 0

Houston 11 L.A. Angels 2

National League

St. Louis 11 Colorado 4

Miami 3 Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 8

Arizona 5 Milwaukee 2

Washington 7 Chicago Cubs 5 (11 innings)

Interleague

San Diego 3 Boston 1

San Francisco 5 Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 5 L.A. Dodgers 1

---

MLS

Columbus 3 Cincinnati 1

FC Dallas 5 Houston 1

LA Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 3

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you