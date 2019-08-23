TORONTO - Long-distance runner Sylvia Ruegger, who held the Canadian women's marathon record for 28 years, has died. She was 58.
Athletics Canada confirmed Ruegger's death on its Twitter account on Friday. She was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2017.
A native of Oshawa, Ont., Ruegger finished eighth in a time of two hours 29 minutes nine seconds when women's marathon made its Olympic debut at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.
The next year, she won the Houston Marathon in a Canadian-record time of 2:28.36. That record stood until Lanni Marchant bested it at the 2013 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon with a time of 2:26.56.
Ruegger also finished first at the 1984 National Capital Marathon in Ottawa and the 1987 Pittsburgh Marathon.
