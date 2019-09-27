MARKHAM, Ont. - Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul has captured the world junior girls golf championship.
The world's No. 2-ranked women's amateur golfer finished the four-round event on Friday at 11 under par, two strokes ahead of Korean Ye Won Lee at Angus Glen Golf Club.
Two-time reigning runner-up Alessia Nobilio of Italy was third at 6 under.
Brooke Rivers of Brampton, Ont., was the top Canadian, tying for 15th at 6 over.
Korea won the team competition at 13 under. Thailand was second and Italy was third.
Canada 1 tied for seventh and Canada 2 was 19th.
Thitikul, 16, became the youngest ever winner of a professional event when she won the Ladies European Thailand Championship at 14 years 4 months 9 days in 2017. The previous record was held by Canada's Brooke Henderson.
This year, Thitikul finished as low amateur at the British Open and also captured the Thailand Championship.
