Thursday's Games
NFL
Philadelphia 34 Green Bay 27
---
NHL Pre-season
Detroit 4 St. Louis 1
N.Y. Rangers 2 Philadelphia 1 (SO)
Tampa Bay 4 Florida 2
Edmonton 5 Winnipeg 3
Minnesota 2 Dallas 1
Arizona 4 Vancouver 2
San Jose 4 Calgary 1
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 10 Detroit 4
Texas 7 Boston 5
Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 0
Oakland 3 Seattle 1
National League
Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 1 San Diego 0
San Francisco 8 Colorado 3
Washington 6 Philadelphia 3
Miami 4 N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 9 Chicago Cubs 5
---
