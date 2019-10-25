Thursday's Games
NFL
Minnesota 19 Washington 6
---
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 6 Buffalo 2
San Jose 4 Montreal 2
Columbus 4 Carolina 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 4 Arizona 2
St. Louis 5 Los Angeles 2
Nashville 4 Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 4 Chicago 1
Dallas 2 Anaheim 1
Edmonton 4 Washington 3 (OT)
Calgary 6 Florida 5 (SO)
---
NBA
Atlanta 117 Detroit 100
Milwaukee 117 Houston 111
L.A. Clippers 141 Golden State 122
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 0
Western Conference Semifinal
LAFC 5 L.A. Galaxy 3
---
