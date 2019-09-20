Thursday's Games
NHL Pre-season
Montreal 5 Florida 4 (SO)
Boston 3 Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 1
Dallas 2 Colorado 1
Vancouver 6 Edmonton 1
Vegas 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 9 L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 8 Baltimore 4
Cleveland 7 Detroit 0
Minnesota 8 Kansas City 5
National League
Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 5 San Diego 1
St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 4 (10 innings)
Interleague
Boston 5 San Francisco 4
Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 5 (11 innings)
---
NFL
Jacksonville 20 Tennessee 7
---
