Thursday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Houston 8 N.Y. Yankees 3
(Astros lead series 3-1)
---
NFL
Kansas City 30 Denver 6
---
NHL
Tampa Bay 4 Boston 3 (SO)
Montreal 4 Minnesota 0
New Jersey 5 N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Winnipeg 1
Calgary 5 Detroit 1
Arizona 5 Nashville 2
Vegas 3 Ottawa 2 (SO)
Buffalo 3 Los Angeles 0
---
NBA Pre-season
Miami 107 Orlando 98
Chicago 111 Atlanta 93
Milwaukee 118 Minnesota 96
Denver 110 Portland 104
Dallas 102 L.A. Clippers 87
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.