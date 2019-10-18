Thursday's Games

MLB Post-season

American League Championship Series

Houston 8 N.Y. Yankees 3

(Astros lead series 3-1)

---

NFL

Kansas City 30 Denver 6

---

NHL

Tampa Bay 4 Boston 3 (SO)

Montreal 4 Minnesota 0

New Jersey 5 N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Winnipeg 1

Calgary 5 Detroit 1

Arizona 5 Nashville 2

Vegas 3 Ottawa 2 (SO)

Buffalo 3 Los Angeles 0

---

NBA Pre-season

Miami 107 Orlando 98

Chicago 111 Atlanta 93

Milwaukee 118 Minnesota 96

Denver 110 Portland 104

Dallas 102 L.A. Clippers 87

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you