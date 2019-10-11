Thursday's Games

MLB Post-season

American League Division Series

Houston 6 Tampa Bay 1

(Astros win series 3-2)

---

NHL

Detroit 4 Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 2 Anaheim 1

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 3

Edmonton 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)

St. Louis 6 Ottawa 4

Winnipeg 5 Minnesota 2

Nashville 6 Washington 5

San Jose 5 Chicago 4

Calgary 3 Dallas 2 (SO)

Colorado 4 Boston 2

Arizona 4 Vegas 1

---

NFL

New England 35 N.Y. Giants 14

---

NBA Pre-season

Houston 118 Toronto 111

Brooklyn 114 L.A. Lakers 111

Oklahoma City 110 New Zealand Breakers 84

Portland 104 Maccabi Haifa 68

Sacramento 105 Phoenix 88

Denver 111 L.A. Clippers 91

Golden State 143 Minnesota 123 ---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

