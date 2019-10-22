TORONTO - Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans, Tiger-Cats running back Tyrell Sutton and Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Reggie Begelton are the top performers for Week 19 of the CFL season.
Evans completed 32-of-41 passes for a career-high 452 yards and added a touchdown to lead the Tiger-Cats to a franchise-record 13th victory in a single season as Hamilton defeated Ottawa 33-12 on Saturday. Sutton had 149 yards from scrimmage for the Ticats, who had already locked up top spot in the East Division.
Begelton had three touchdowns to lead the Stampeders to a 37-33 victory over Winnipeg on Saturday as Calgary moved into a tie with Saskatchewan for top spot in the West Division.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.
