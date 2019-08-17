TORONTO - Tone Broke came on to capture the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack.
Tone Broke, the winner of last month's Prince of Wales Stakes, claimed the 1 1/2-mile race unofficially in 2:30.43 on a yielding E.P. Taylor turf course.
Tone Broke, ridden by Rafael Hernandez, stood third after a mile.
He's a Macho Man was second in the final jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown ahead of Avie's Flatter in the nine-horse field.
There was no Triple Crown on the line Saturday with Wando remaining the last horse to achieve the feat in 2003.
