CALGARY - Tre Roberson blocked a 42-yard field goal attempt by Lirim Hajrullahu with 32 seconds left in the game to preserve a 19-18 win for the Calgary Stampeders over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday afternoon.
Eric Rogers caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for the Stampeders (8-4), who won their third straight game. Roberson also had an interception, while Rene Paredes finished with four field goals.
Brandon Banks caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Dane Evans for the Tiger-Cats (9-3), whose winning streak ended at four games.
Hajrullahu kicked three field goals and a single before being denied by Roberson in the game's final minute.
The Stampeders trailed 18-12 heading into the fourth, but Mitchell proceeded to engineer an eight-play, 89-yard drive that he capped off by tossing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Rogers in the end zone. Following the convert by Paredes, the Stamps took a 19-18 lead — their first of the game.
Following a slow start for both teams, Hajrullahu opened the scoring for Hamilton with a 25-yard field goal 6:51 into the first quarter.
After Hajrullahu kicked a 22-yard field goal, Paredes responded with one of his own from 36 yards out before the end of the opening quarter.
Banks then caught a short pass from Evans and ran the rest of the way for a 30-yard touchdown to cap off a nine-play, 75-yard drive three minutes into the second quarter.
Anthony Coombs then ran three yards into the end zone for a two-point convert to give the Ticats a 14-3 lead.
Hamilton's next drive ended when Roberson picked off an errant pass by Evans at Calgary's seven-yard line to end the threat.
Nine plays later, after the Stamps drove the ball 61 yards down the field, Paredes kicked a 49-yard field goal with 36 seconds remaining in the first half.
After a 31-yard kickoff return by Frankie Williams, Evans drove the Ticats into Calgary territory and Hajrullahu booted a 45-yard field goal with no time left in the clock to extend Hamilton's lead to 17-6.
Following an 80-yard kickoff single by Hajrullahu to start the second half, Paredes booted a 17-yard field goal at 4:32 of the third quarter.
On the ensuing drive for Hamilton, defensive back Raheem Wilson stripped the ball from Banks and Brandon Smith picked up the fumble to give Calgary the ball back. Once again, Calgary's drive stalled in the red zone and the Stamps had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Paredes.
Calgary's defence came up big once again a short time later as Cordarro Law sacked Evans and jarred the ball loose at midfield, allowing Mike Rose to recover the fumble.
Both Paredes and Hajrullahu then missed field-goal attempts wide to the right to keep the score at 18-12 for Hamilton.
