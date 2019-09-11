Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Texas 3 (11 innings)

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11

Toronto 4 Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 3

Oakland 21 Houston 7

Cleveland 8 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 5

N.Y. Mets 3 Arizona 2

Milwaukee 4 Miami 3

Colorado 2 St. Louis 1

San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 8 at San Diego 9

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 7 Baltimore 3

Minnesota 5 Washington 0

Cincinnati 20 at Seattle 21

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you