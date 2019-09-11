Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5 Texas 3 (11 innings)
Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11
Toronto 4 Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 3
Oakland 21 Houston 7
Cleveland 8 L.A. Angels 0
National League
Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 5
N.Y. Mets 3 Arizona 2
Milwaukee 4 Miami 3
Colorado 2 St. Louis 1
San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 8 at San Diego 9
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 7 Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5 Washington 0
Cincinnati 20 at Seattle 21
---
