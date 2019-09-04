Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 2 (1st game)
Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 0 (2nd game)
N.Y. Yankees 10 Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 5
Minnesota 6 Boston 5
Kansas City 6 Detroit 5
Oakland 7 L.A. Angels 5
National League
Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 2
Miami 5 Pittsburgh 4 (10 innings)
Washington 11 N.Y. Mets 10
St. Louis 1 San Francisco 0
Arizona 2 San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 3
Interleague
Atlanta 7 Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4 Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 6 Seattle 1
