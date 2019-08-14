Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Houston 6 Chicago White Sox 2 (1st game)

Chicago White Sox 4 Houston 1 (2nd game)

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 3

Toronto 3 Texas 0

Boston 7 Cleveland 6 (10 innings)

Seattle 11 Detroit 6

National League

Philadelphia 4 Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 3 Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 15 Miami 1

Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 9 Colorado 3

Interleague

Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 2 Kansas City 0

San Francisco 3 Oakland 2

Pittsburgh 10 L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 7 San Diego 5

