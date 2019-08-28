Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Cleveland 10 Detroit 1
Oakland 2 Kansas City 1
Houston 15 Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 5 Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 7 Seattle 0
National League
Chicago Cubs 5 N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 8 Miami 5
St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 3
Arizona 3 San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 9 San Diego 0
Interleague
Baltimore 2 Washington 0
Toronto 3 Atlanta 1
Boston 10 Colorado 6
---
