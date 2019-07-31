Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Houston 2 Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 6 Boston 5
Seattle 8 Texas 5
Toronto 9 Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 6 Detroit 1
National League
Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 2
Atlanta 11 Washington 8
Pittsburgh 11 Cincinnati 4
St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 9 Colorado 4
Interleague
Baltimore 8 San Diego 5
Arizona 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 2 Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5 Chicago White Sox 2 (11 innings)
Oakland 4 Milwaukee 3 (10 innings)
---
