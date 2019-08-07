Tuesday's games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 6 (10 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 9 Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3 (Game 1)

Detroit 10 Chicago White Sox 6 (Game 2)

Kansas City 6 Boston 2

Texas at Cleveland (Postponed)

National League

Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 0

Washington 5 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Cincinnati 8 L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 11 Chicago Cubs 4

Houston 11 Colorado 6

Atlanta 12 Minnesota 7

MLS

Atlanta 2 Orlando City 0

