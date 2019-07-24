Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 2 Cleveland 1 (10 innings)
Boston 5 Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 4 Houston 3 (11 innings)
Texas 7 Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 14 Minnesota 12 (10 innings)
National League
St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3
Washington 11 Colorado 1
N.Y. Mets 5 San Diego 2
Cincinnati 14 Milwaukee 6
Interleague
Philadelphia 3 Detroit 2 (15 innings)
Kansas City 5 Atlanta 4
Miami 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 7 Arizona 2
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.