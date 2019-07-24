Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 2 Cleveland 1 (10 innings)

Boston 5 Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 4 Houston 3 (11 innings)

Texas 7 Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 14 Minnesota 12 (10 innings)

National League

St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3

Washington 11 Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 5 San Diego 2

Cincinnati 14 Milwaukee 6

Interleague

Philadelphia 3 Detroit 2 (15 innings)

Kansas City 5 Atlanta 4

Miami 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 7 Arizona 2

