Tuesday's Games

MLB Post-season

World Series

Washington 5 Houston 4

(Washington leads series 1-0)

---

NHL

Arizona 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Buffalo 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

Boston 4 Toronto 2

Florida 4 Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 5 Detroit 2

Los Angeles 3 Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3 Edmonton 0

Nashville 6 Anaheim 1

Vegas 2 Chicago 1 (SO)

Washington 5 Calgary 3

---

AHL

Providence 4 Bridgeport 0

---

NBA

Toronto 130 New Orleans 122 (OT)

L.A. Clippers 112 L.A. Lakers 102

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you