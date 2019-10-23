Tuesday's Games
MLB Post-season
World Series
Washington 5 Houston 4
(Washington leads series 1-0)
---
NHL
Arizona 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Buffalo 4 San Jose 3 (OT)
Boston 4 Toronto 2
Florida 4 Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 5 Detroit 2
Los Angeles 3 Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3 Edmonton 0
Nashville 6 Anaheim 1
Vegas 2 Chicago 1 (SO)
Washington 5 Calgary 3
---
AHL
Providence 4 Bridgeport 0
---
NBA
Toronto 130 New Orleans 122 (OT)
L.A. Clippers 112 L.A. Lakers 102
---
