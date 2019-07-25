TORONTO - It appears striker Terrence Boyd's days with Toronto FC are over.
The 28-year-old U.S. international has seen just 339 minutes of MLS action with Toronto this season in 11 appearances including three starts. He has no goals.
Amidst reports that Boyd's contract is being terminated by mutual consent, a Toronto source conmfirmed the club is working with Boyd and his agent "to find a mutual solution."
Boyd joined the MLS club in February after spending the last three seasons with SV Darmstadt 98 in the German second tier. He had five goals and two assists in 44 appearances there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.