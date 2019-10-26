GUELPH, Ont. - Defensive back Harrison Bagayogo blocked a punt and recovered the loose ball in the end zone to lift the Guelph Gryphons over the Carleton Ravens 22-17 on Saturday in the Ontario University Athletics football playoffs.
Guelph will face the McMaster Marauders next week in the OUA's semifinal.
Carleton held a one-point lead with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter with kicker Vincent Plouffe punting for the Ravens. Bagayogo passed by Carleton's blockers and got his arms in the way of Plouffe's kick.
Bagayogo chased the bouncing ball into the end zone, landing on top of it just as it crossed the goal line for the final score of the game.
Also Saturday, running back Brandon Metz was wide open for a touchdown reception early in the third quarter, sparking an offensive explosion as the Waterloo Warriors beat the Ottawa Gee-Gees 44-21 in the OUA's other quarterfinal.
The Warriors led 14-13 when Metz caught his TD with 7:04 remaining in the third.
Waterloo will play the Western Mustangs next week
---
AXEMEN 33 MOUNTIES 31
SACKVILLE, N.B. — QB Hunter Guenard completed 22-of-31 passes for 288 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as Acadia (8-0) held off Mount Allison (3-5).
---
X-MEN 14 HUSKIES 4
HALIFAX — Cole Virtanen ran back a 42-yard interception to lift St F-X (2-6) over St. Mary's (3-5), which got a field goal and a punt single from Brian Hope.
---
ROUGE ET OR 35 VERT ET OR 10
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Thomas Bolduc threw two TD passes and Laval (7-1) built up an early 18-0 lead on its way to toppling the Vert et Or (2-6).
---
REDMEN 23 STINGERS 17
MONTREAL — Quincy Williams carried the ball 18 times for 122 yards and Antoine Mongeau returned a fumble 69 yards for a TD as McGill (2-5) beat Concordia (2-5).
---
HUSKIES 22 GOLDEN BEARS 9
SASKATOON — Adam Machart ran for 227 yards on 29 carries as the Huskies (5-3) overcame a sluggish first quarter to earn the win over Alberta (4-4).
---
DINOS 36 THUNDERBIRDS 17
CALGARY — Josiah Joseph rushed for two touchdowns, helping quarterback Adam Sinagra overcome four interceptions as the Dinos (6-2) downed UBC (2-6).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.
