CALGARY - Adam Sinagra threw three touchdown passes as the Calgary Dinos beat the Manitoba Bisons 24-10 on Friday in U Sports football action.
Sinagra connected twice with Calgary (2-0) receiver Dallas Boath in the end zone, while Tyson Philpot caught another TD pass from the veteran quarterback.
Bisons (1-1) quarterback Des Catellier was 23-of-46 in the air for 271 yards, and rushed seven times for 65 yards, but had three costly interceptions.
Trysten Dyce was Catellier's top target with eight catches for 114 yards.
---
HUSKIES 30 GAITERS 13
HALIFAX — Joshua Shim threw a 48-yard TD pass and ran in a 1-yard plunge as Saint Mary's (2-0) toppled Bishop's (1-2) in its home opener.
---
AXEMEN 54 X-MEN 19
ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Dale Wright rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and Acadia (2-0) built up a 25-0 first-quarter lead on its way to beating StFX (1-2).
---
HUSKIES 40 THUNDERBIRDS 7
SASKATOON — Adam Machart carried the ball 15 times for 134 yards and two TDS as Saskatchewan (1-1) downed UBC (0-2).
---
PANDAS 18 RAMS 17
REGINA — QB Brad Launhardt was 18 for 32 for 203 yards and a touchdown as Alberta (1-1) erased an eight-point halftime deficit to beat the Rams (1-1).
---
