VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps are parting ways with homegrown midfielder David Norman Jr.
The club announced Tuesday that the 21 year old has been traded to Major League Soccer expansion club Inter Miami FC in exchange for a conditional pick in the league's 2022 SuperDraft.
Norman will join the new squad in January 2020 and until then, he will be loaned to Victoria's Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League.
Hailing from New Westminster, B.C., Norman first joined the Whitecaps prospect program in 2007 before signing a homegrown contract in 2017.
He made a single appearance with the 'Caps first team, playing in the Canadian Championship in 2018 and was loaned to Queen of the South FC in Scotland last September.
Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos thanked Norman for his time and service with the club in a statement.
"We are pleased to have watched him mature into a professional and wish him nothing but the best as he continues his career," Dos Santos said.
The Whitecaps have been a family affair for Norman. His father, David Norman Sr., also played for the club in the 1980s and 90s.
The 'Caps are currently on an international break and will be back in action on Sept. 14 when they host the Houston Dynamo.
