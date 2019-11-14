Wednesday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 4 New Jersey 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 Toronto 4

Washington 2 Philadelphia 1 (SO)

Dallas 3 Calgary 1

Chicago 5 Vegas 3

---

AHL

Springfield 2 Lehigh Valley 1

Belleville 5 Laval 4 (OT)

Hershey 0 W-B/Scranton 1 (OT)

Rochester 4 Syracuse 3

Milwaukee 6 Chicago 3

Manitoba 2 Texas 1

San Diego 9 San Jose 3

---

NBA

Memphis 119 Charlotte 117

Orlando 112 Philadelphia 97

Boston 140 Washington 133

Houston 102 L.A. Clippers 93

Minnesota 129 San Antonio 114

L.A. Lakers 120 Golden State 94

Toronto 114 Portland 106

---

