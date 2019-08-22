Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 7 Seattle 6
Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 0
Baltimore 8 Kansas City 1
Detroit 2 Houston 1
Texas 8 L.A. Angels 7
Oakland 6 N.Y. Yankees 4
National League
Cincinnati 4 San Diego 2
Colorado 7 Arizona 2
Washington 11 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5 Miami 0
Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 3 (8 innings)
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 2 Toronto 1 (10 innings)
N.Y. Mets 4 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 5 Boston 2
---
MLS
New York City FC 1 Columbus 0
New York 2 D.C. United 1
Los Angeles FC 4 San Jose 0
---
