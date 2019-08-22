Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 7 Seattle 6

Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 0

Baltimore 8 Kansas City 1

Detroit 2 Houston 1

Texas 8 L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 6 N.Y. Yankees 4

National League

Cincinnati 4 San Diego 2

Colorado 7 Arizona 2

Washington 11 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5 Miami 0

Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 3 (8 innings)

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 2 Toronto 1 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets 4 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 5 Boston 2

---

MLS

New York City FC 1 Columbus 0

New York 2 D.C. United 1

Los Angeles FC 4 San Jose 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you