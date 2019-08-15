Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 5

Boston 5 Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 13 Houston 9

Detroit 3 Seattle 2

National League

Colorado 7 Arizona 6

Washington 17 Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 11 Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 9 Miami 1

Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 4

Interleague

Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5

San Diego 7 Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 9 San Francisco 5

L.A. Angels 7 Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0

---

Canadian Championships

Toronto 3 Ottawa 0

(Toronto wins series 5-0)

Montreal 1 Calgary 0

(Montreal wins series 3-1)

---

MLS

Orlando City 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 1 Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Seattle 0

LA Galaxy 2 FC Dallas 0

Portland 3 Chicago 2

---

