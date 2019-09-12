Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 8 Boston 0
Oakland 5 Houston 3
Kansas City 8 Chicago White Sox 6
Cleveland 4 L.A. Angels 3
Texas 10 Tampa Bay 9
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit (Postponed)
National League
Milwaukee 7 Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 9 Arizona 0
Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 1
Colorado 2 St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 6 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Baltimore 7 L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 6 Minnesota 2
---
Major League Soccer
Toronto FC 1 New York City FC 1
Houston 2 Minnesota 0
Colorado 2 LA Galaxy 1
Real Salt Lake 1 San Jose 0
---
