Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 Boston 0

Oakland 5 Houston 3

Kansas City 8 Chicago White Sox 6

Cleveland 4 L.A. Angels 3

Texas 10 Tampa Bay 9

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit (Postponed)

National League

Milwaukee 7 Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9 Arizona 0

Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 1

Colorado 2 St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 6 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Baltimore 7 L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 6 Minnesota 2

Major League Soccer

Toronto FC 1 New York City FC 1

Houston 2 Minnesota 0

Colorado 2 LA Galaxy 1

Real Salt Lake 1 San Jose 0

