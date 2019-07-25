Wednesday's Games

Canadian Soccer Championship

Quarterfinals

Montreal 1 York 9 FC 0

(Impact win 3-2)

Ottawa 2 Halifax 2

(Fury win 5-4)

Calgary 2 Vancouver 1

(Cavalry FC wins 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2

Houston 4 Oakland 2

Seattle 5 Texas 3

Cleveland 4 Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 10 Minnesota 7

National League

Washington 3 Colorado 2 (Game 1)

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 1

St. Louis 14 Pittsburgh 8

Washington 2 Colorado 0 (Game 2)

San Diego 7 N.Y. Mets 2

Interleague

Philadelphia 4 Detroit 0

Arizona 5 Baltimore 2

Kansas City 2 Atlanta 0

Miami 2 Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

---

